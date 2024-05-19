Jhargram BJP MP Kunar Hembram joins Trinamool

Kolkata: Jhargram BJP MP Kunar Hembram joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at an election meeting on Sunday.

Soon after joining the TMC in Jhargram, Hembram said he will work for the development of the state under the leadership of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

In a brief statement, the TMC said: “On the day Narendra Modi is holding sabhas in Bengal, BJP’s outgoing MP Kunar Hembram joins TMC in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee.”

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya downplayed the significance of Hembram’s decision to quit the party, saying: “His departure will not affect the BJP in any way.

We welcome people who work for the masses, not for tickets. Nominating anyone is the party’s decision.”Hembram had won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Jhargram on a BJP ticket but was not nominated by the party this year.