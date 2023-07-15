Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia in South Bengal to experience rain in next 24 hrs

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Bengal in the next 48 hours while a ‘Red’ alert has already been issued in the North Bengal districts. A low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal which will trigger rainfall in South Bengal, the MeT office has said.



“Districts like East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas in South Bengal will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. There has been a ‘Red’ alert in North Bengal districts like Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur. There may be scattered rainfall in Malda and South Dinajpur,” a weather official said.

The low pressure that has formed in the Bay of Bengal may further intensify into depression. However, the intensity of rainfall in North Bengal may reduce after Saturday. Kolkata on Friday registered the lowest temperature at 29.4 degree Celsius while the highest temperature on Thursday was recorded at 33.6 degree Celsius. Relative humidity ranged between 64 and 88 per cent. A cyclonic circulation may be created over Bay of Bengal on July 16. There have been several cyclonic circulations formed in several parts of the country. Districts like Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia in South Bengal may also witness rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The MeT office had earlier hinted that North Bengal districts were going to get heavy to very heavy rain. Due to anticipation of formation of North-South trough and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, enhanced rainfall activity and heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred over North Bengal.

The onset of monsoon in South Bengal has been delayed this year by El Nino and Cyclone “Biparjoy”. Monsoon was expected to enter South Bengal on June 11 but hit the region two weeks late. There was scattered rainfall in Gangetic Bengal last week but it failed to bring relief to the people in South Bengal from hot and humid conditions. Several South Bengal districts received rainfall in the last week as there had been an alert for thundershower by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.