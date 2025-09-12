Jhapartala border gate to stay open till midnight for 4 days during Puja

Jalpaiguri: Responding to the appeal of around 150 minority residents of Sakati Chhit, an Indian enclave village in South Berubari, the Border Security Force (BSF) has extended the opening hours of the Jhapartala No. 40 border gate during Durga Puja. For four days, the gate will remain open until midnight, 4.5 hours beyond the usual 12-hour schedule.

Ordinarily, villagers, along with local farmers and tea growers, are allowed to cross the barbed-wire gate only between 7:30 am and 7:30 pm. The enclave lies along the India–Bangladesh border, where movement is tightly monitored. Inside Sakati, however, there is no fencing, though the adjacent houses belong to Bangladesh’s Panchagarh district.

The extension has ignited enthusiasm among the enclave’s youth. Teenagers like Bullet, Rahul and Nahid Sarkar are drawing up elaborate plans. “This year my plan is to visit the major pandals of Jalpaiguri town before noon,” said Nahid, who entertains villagers with his dancing during festivals.

Rahul added: “With the extra hours, I can even travel to Maynaguri and return without worry.” Some plan to go further. One youngster aims to leave his bike at Haldibari station, board the 7:30 am train to Siliguri, enjoy the Puja festivities and return the same evening. Elderly residents, meanwhile, often cross into nearby Bangladeshi localities like Ochhlibari and Dhamer Haat, where Durga Puja is also celebrated—after notifying Border Guard Bangladesh.

Elderly villager Tohirul Sarkar welcomed the BSF’s move: “Normally the gate closes at 7:30 pm, but this year our children can explore the Puja in Indian towns till midnight. Only a few villagers go to pandals in Bangladesh.” While women generally remain indoors, they are encouraging their children to join the celebrations. The announcement has sparked excitement, long queues of youngsters already gathering at the gate, counting down the days until Durga Puja connects their enclave to the festive spirit beyond.