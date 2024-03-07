Jewellery trader sustains injury in shootout

Alipurduar: A shootout incident unfolded in Hasimara of the Kalchini Block in Alipurduar district, as miscreants on a motorcycle targeted a jewellery trader in a public area. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 10 pm in the Hasimara locality.



The victim, identified as Rampravesh Shah, sustained serious injuries and was promptly admitted to Hasimara Air Force Hospital.

According to local sources, Rampravesh Shah, a jewellery trader from the Hasimara area, was heading home after closing his shop on Wednesday night.

Two assailants on a motorcycle ambushed him in front of his residence, firing two rounds in the process. One of the bullets struck Rampravesh in the right hand. Family members revealed that the miscreants likely fired with the intent of robbery.

The businessman’s condition is critical and he has been referred to Cooch Behar Medical College.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Hasimara Outpost Police, under the jurisdiction of the Jaigaon Police Station, swiftly arrived at the scene. Y Raghuvamshi, the Superintendent of Police in Alipurduar, stated: “One person has been injured and the police are actively investigating the entire incident.”