Jewellery shops robbed in Ranaghat & Purulia

kolkata: Tension spread at Rathtala Rail Gate area of Ranaghat in Nadia and Namopara area in Purulia after two shops of a jewellery chain were robbed on Tuesday afternoon.



Though police in Ranaghat was able to nab four robbers, no one has been arrested in Purulia. According to sources, on Tuesday around 2:30 pm, eight miscreants entered the jewellery shop at Rathtala Rail Gate area in Ranaghat and held the employees on gun point.

While robbing the shop, the person monitoring the CCTV from a room called the police control room and within 10 minutes, police reached the spot. At the same time, the robbers came out from the shop and seeing the cops, they started firing aimlessly to spread panic among people. It is alleged that a few rounds were fired at the police as well.

In retaliation, the police also fired a few rounds in which two robbers suffered injury on their feet. The other two robbers were chased by the cops and caught later.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ranaghat Police District (RPD) K Kannan said: “We were able to nab four robbers. Two of them were shot during retaliation by the cops. They have been admitted to the hospital. We have also seized four firearms along with 22 rounds of bullet and some jewellery. Our men had fired four rounds.”

The police have come to know that the robbers had come from Bihar and had made a reccee a few days ago.

Apart from Ranaghat, a group of thieves robbed another shop of the same jewellery chain at Namopara in Purulia between 2 pm and 2:30 pm on Tuesday. The robbers posing as prospected customers entered the shop and later tied the employees. The miscreants even took away the hard disk of the surveillance camera. It may be mentioned that both the shops belong to ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’.