Jewellery shop robbed in Kharagpur, owner shot at

Kolkata: A jewellery shop owner was shot by unknown miscreants on Friday morning at Kharagpur in West Midnapore when he tried to stop the accused persons from robbing his shop.



According to sources, around 11 am on Friday, the shop owner identified as Asish Dutta opened his jewellery shop.

After a few moments, a car stopped in front of the shop and about five persons deboarded. They entered the shop and asked the staff to show some jewellery. But a staff of the shop doubted their intentions. When he was trying to alert Dutta, the robbers brought out firearms and sharp weapons. Seeing arms, when Dutta screamed for help, one of the miscreants fired a round which hit him. The staff who was trying to alert Dutta was stabbed by another robber. Later the miscreants robbed the jewellery shop and fled. Police have started a probe to find out the accused persons.

It may be mentioned that during the last week of August, two jewellery shops were robbed by two groups of miscreants at Ranaghat in Nadia and in Purulia.

In the Ranaghat incident, police reached the spot before the miscreants could flee. Two miscreants were shot by a policeman. However, in the case of Purulia, it took about a month to arrest the accused persons.