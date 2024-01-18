Jewellery shop robbed in Howrah

A jewellery shop in Shyampur, Howrah, was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, around noon on Wednesday, two persons approached a jewellery shop located in the Shashati area of Shyampur.

They asked the shop owner to show some silver jewellery. After choosing the silver jewellery, the duo paid the money. However, just before leaving the shop, one of them inquired about the price of some gold jewellery.

The shop owner, expecting a sale, started showing them a few gold jewellery by taking them out from the showcase. Suddenly the two customers brandished pistols and held the owner at gunpoint.

The shop owner was threatened that he would be killed if he tried to raise an alarm. While one person was keeping a watch on the shop owner, the other took away all the gold jewellery and fled. Police have started a probe.

The shop owner reportedly told the cops that the miscreants robbed gold jewellery worth about Rs 4 lakh.