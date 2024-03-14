Jewellery shop looted in Gangarampur

BALURGHAT: A robbery in a jewellery shop took place in Gangarampur’s Sukdebpur area on Thursday. According to a police source, a group of thieves broke the locker in the shop and made off with gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees. Gangarampur police reached the spot after receiving the news. The police are investigating the whole matter.



It is known that Gangarampur resident Akhil Sarkar runs a jewellery shop in the Sukdebpur Hatkhola area. Like every day, the shop owner closed the shop and went home on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, the people of the area found the lock of the shop broken. After that, the owner of the shop was informed. When the shop owner entered the shop, he noticed the theft. In the incident, a group of thieves broke the locker in the shop and made away with gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees. The group of thieves made off with the parts of the CCTV camera in the shop too.

Akhil Sarkar, the shop owner, said: “I reached my shop in the morning after I was informed about the incident. Gold ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees were looted by the miscreants. I lodged an official complaint with the police on Thursday. The police must find out the culprits and recover the stolen ornaments.”

Chinmay Mittal, Superintendent of Police, South Dinajpur said that an investigation has been initiated regarding the theft case.