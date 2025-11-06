Jeweller’s murder: Cops likely to question Rajganj BDO

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police is likely to question Rajganj Block Development Officer (BDO) Prashanta Burman in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of a jeweller whose body was found beside a canal road in Jatragachhi, New Town, on October 29.

According to sources, after a case was registered, police collected CCTV footage from several shops and other locations in and around AB Block, New Town.

It was alleged that about a week earlier, the jeweller, Swapan Kamillya, and the landlord of his rented house in Duttabad were abducted and taken to a house in New Town’s AB Block. Burman was reportedly present there on October 28.

The incident is said to be linked to a theft at Burman’s residence, where stolen gold was allegedly sold to Kamillya. The next day, Kamillya was found dead in Jatragachhi.

Police have so far declined to comment on the case or the progress of the probe. When asked whether Burman had been questioned or would be interrogated soon, Aneesh Sarkar, Deputy Commissioner of Bidhannagar Division, said: “Investigation is underway. Nothing more can be said.”

Speaking to a journalist from a vernacular news channel, Burman indirectly confirmed that police had contacted him in connection with the case but declined to share details.

He further alleged that he has been receiving threat calls claiming he would be framed.

“It is a conspiracy. I will move court against those conspiring against me,” Burman said.