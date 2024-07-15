Jetty construction: HC demands report as state lock horns with Port Trust

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the state to hold a meeting with the Kolkata Port Trust authorities in a bid to resolve the impasse prevailing over construction of a new jetty in Howrah district for starting passenger ferry services. A report needs to be submitted both by the state and the port authorities on measures taken.

A PIL was filed at the bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya demanding that the state government start the construction of a gangway/pontoon type floating jetty for ferry services between Podra Howrah Ferry Ghat to Rajabagan Ferry Ghat and for which funds were already sanctioned.

It was contended that without the construction of the jetty, the poor villagers of Podra, Howrah are being deprived of launch services.

The petitioner had earlier alleged that the state government had decided to construct a gangway/pontoon type floating jetty at Podra Howrah Ferry Ghat to Rajabagan Ferry Ghat and had even under Section 8 of the Bengal Ferry Act declared those jetties as ‘Public Ferry Services’ Jetties. The petition contended that there is no justification for the state to withhold construction for “flimsy reasons” that Port Trust authority has raised objection. It was also claimed that there was no objection in writing from the Port Trust authorities as to the reasons for not cooperating with the government.

The petition alleged that by withholding construction the state is violating Article 14 of the Constitution by way of discrimination. The petition said that the villagers of Podra, Howrah are being deprived of launch services due to “lackadaisical attitude” on the part of state officials.

The state’s counsel submitted that the Kolkata Port Trust claims that the area where the jetty has to be constructed falls within their jurisdiction. However, the counsel for Port Trust submitted that till date no application was filed before the port authorities seeking permission for putting up the jetty in the port area.

The court directed that a meeting be convened within three weeks by the district magistrate, Howrah with the Kolkata Port Trust authorities where matters need to be resolved once and for all so the state/Zilla Parishad can take up the jetty construction work and consequently start the ferry service.

The court also directed that a comprehensive report be filed by the district magistrate as well as Kolkata Port Trust. The next hearing is scheduled on August 8.