JEE: 14 students from Narayana School of Fulbari & Siliguri qualify

siliguri: The students of Narayana School of Fulbari and Siliguri branch have set an exemplary performance record in JEE mains. 14 students have qualified, among which two students have secured above 95 percentile, one is above 94 and others are above 90 percentile of different categories.



On Thursday, the school faculty and authorities felicitated those students at Siliguri Journalist Club. Rajesh Mishra, the academic in charge of the Fulbari Branch, Satyabrata Choudhury and faculties Saba Hussain, Sabyasachi Pandey and others were present at the Press conference.

Rajesh Mishra said that West Bengal Narayana students created history by securing 100 per cent (5 students) while 55 students have qualified.

“Narayana Educational Institute has played a pivotal role in helping the students crack the JEE main examination. It is one of the most coveted engineering entrance exams at the undergraduate level in India,” he added.