JE virus may be spreading through migratory birds, infected migrants: Experts

Jalpaiguri: Japanese Encephalitis (JE) may no longer be confined to transmission through pigs. Health experts and veterinary officials investigating recent JE cases in Jalpaiguri now suspect that migratory birds and infected individuals arriving from outside the district may also be contributing to the spread.

The shift in understanding comes after several confirmed JE cases were reported in areas without any nearby pig farms. A team from the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, under the Animal Resources & Animal Husbandry department in Kolkata, is conducting field investigations in all nine blocks of the district, in coordination with the local Health department.

So far, five cases have been confirmed in Jalpaiguri, with three fatalities. One of the patients is a migrant worker from Banarhat, who had recently returned from another state and fell ill shortly after. Notably, no pig farm exists within five kilometres of his residence. A similar case has emerged from Balapara in the Sadar block. “These cases suggest that the virus may be entering the district through human carriers or migratory birds,” said an official involved in the investigation.

Tapas Sarkar, one of the experts from the Kolkata-based institute, said: “Migratory birds can carry the JE virus. If their droppings contaminate feed or water consumed by pigs, infection can spread.”

In response, authorities have intensified preventive efforts—focusing on mosquito control and vaccinating children in affected areas. “We’ve started detailed case studies of all infected and deceased individuals,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Asim Haldar. “We’re also monitoring water used in paddy fields and jute retting, as mosquito larvae often breed there.”

Over 100 blood samples have been collected from pigs across the district. As Kolkata lacks the facilities to test them fully, the samples have been sent to the Centre for Animal Disease Research and Diagnosis in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Director of the Animal Resources & Animal Husbandry department, Subodh Pal, stated: “It will take time to confirm if any pigs have tested positive. Meanwhile, we’ve advised all pig farms to use mosquito nets and ensure proper hygiene.”

Officials continue to urge the public to take precautions against mosquito bites and support vaccination drives.