JDA sub-assistant engineer arrested over corruption, file misplacement allegations

Alipurduar: Partha Sarathi Das, a sub-assistant engineer of the Jaigaon Development Authority (JDA), has been arrested on charges of financial corruption and misplacement of official files.

He surrendered at Jaigaon Police Station on Wednesday night after both the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court rejected his

anticipatory bail pleas.

According to JDA officials, Das allegedly awarded contracts to his wife bypassing the mandatory tender process. He is also accused of illegally releasing Rs 35 lakh to a contractor without any corresponding development work being executed. In addition, 28 important files reportedly went missing under his supervision.

The matter came to light after JDA chairman, Gangaprasad Sharma, brought the allegations to the attention of the District Magistrate. Following this, the JDA filed a case against Das and suspended him from service.

Soon after, the accused went into hiding to avoid arrest. Das first approached the Calcutta High Court for anticipatory bail, but his plea was rejected in February.

He later moved the Supreme Court, which also dismissed his petition, leaving him with no option but to surrender.

Confirming the arrest, JDA chairman Gangaprasad Sharma said: “Those who engage in corruption will not be spared. This proves once again that we do not shield any form of wrongdoing. The law will take its own course.”

District Superintendent of Police, Y Raghuvamshi, added: “The sub-assistant engineer has been arrested based on specific charges. He was produced before the Alipurduar Court on Thursday. He has been remanded to police

custody for seven days for further investigation.

The arrest has ignited debate, as such legal action against an official on corruption charges is rare.

Authorities have assured that the ongoing investigation will uncover the full scale of the alleged irregularities.