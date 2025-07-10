JBNSTS to hold annual scholarship exams on August 24

Kolkata: The Jagadis Bose National Science Talent Search (JBNSTS) will conduct its annual scholarship examinations across all districts of the state on Sunday, August 24.

The online application process, which began on June 1, will remain open until July 31.

The Senior Talent Search Test (STST) and Senior Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti (SBKMB) will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, with 760 applications received so far.

The Junior Talent Search Test (JTST) and Junior Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti (JBKMB) are scheduled from 12 noon to 2 pm and have already received 6,400 applications.

Students who passed their Class XII board examinations in 2025 (Science stream) and are aspiring to pursue Basic Science (Honours), BS-MS (Integrated), Engineering, or Medicine courses at institutions within Bengal are eligible to apply for the Senior Scholarship Programme.

Selected scholars will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 and an annual book grant of Rs 5,000 for four or five years, depending on the duration of their course.

An annual research grant of Rs 80,000 is also provided to Senior Scholars until the completion of a Master’s degree in Basic Science.

Additionally, the top ten male and top ten female performers will be awarded software-enabled laptops to support their studies and research.