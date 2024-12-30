Jazz crusade: At 79, Satyajit Roychaudhury hits the right notes

Darjeeling: Satyajit Roychaudhury is a man with a mission. This 79-year-old Naval architectural engineer is leaving no stone unturned to popularise jazz music, especially in these parts of the world. Comfortably navigating both engineering blueprints and intricate jazz scales, the saxophone virtuoso has fast turned into a friend, philosopher and guide for those who have dared to walk this not much travelled path of music in the Darjeeling Hills.

“The music scene has always been great in Darjeeling with immense talent. However, the only sad thing is that there is not much of a following of jazz and there are not many jazz shows in the Hill town. Jazz is a fantastic form of music. It is kind of a root and other forms have emerged from it. However, it is difficult and hence is not so popular. I try to encourage budding musicians to take up this form of music,” stated Roychaudhury, while talking to Millennium Post.

The IIT Kharagpur passout of 1967, who later completed his Masters from University of Michigan worked in India including teaching at IIT Madras and England before moving to USA for a job. After retiring from his job in the USA in 2010, he shifted to India and later to Darjeeling in 2013. “Darjeeling was a natural choice as my wife Enisha had done her schooling from the Loreto Convent and we both loved Darjeeling. In Darjeeling, we used to frequent the Joey’s Pub where I made friends with Puran Gongba, the owner. Music was the common factor that bonded us. We even rehearsed for a show but sadly Puran passed away in February 2016 just before the show,” stated Roychaudhury.

Roychaudhury has music in his blood. His mother was a professional Kirtan (devotional songs) singer. “I chose western music and started playing the harmonica. Then I played the guitar for 20 years before shifting to saxophone,” stated Roychaudhury. Shifting between USA and Darjeeling, Roychaudhury kept his mission alive, staging shows in Darjeeling and Gangtok, getting together local musicians. He is also the President of Congo Square — a non-profit organisation — promoting jazz and blues in India. Together they have organised 10 jazz festivals in Kolkata. He has been playing in different clubs in Houston, USA.

On December 24, Roychaudhury (saxophone) along with local talents Gopal (vocals), Meghna (vocals), Suchakar (guitar), Vicky (piano), Darpan (base) and Abhinay (drums) staged the “Jazz Collective” at the iconic Joey’s Pub in Darjeeling. With all time hits Fly Me to the Moon; Sway; Nature Boy; Misty; My Funny Valentine and Girl from Ipanema, the band kept the audiences asking for more. The show will be staged again at Joey’s Pub on December 31. “Satyajit Roychaudhury is an inspiration for all of us. He is one who gets us all together. Without him there is hardly any Jazz show in town. Such is his enthusiasm that though at times I get tired of singing, he is never tired of playing, even at this age,” remarked 44-year-old Gopal Mothey, vocalist.

For Meghna, Satyajit has been a father figure in music. “Inspired by the likes of Nora Jones and John Mayer during my growing up days, I decided to walk the less travelled path, Satyajit is a great leader, mentor who patiently takes all the pains to guide us,” stated the 37-year-old vocalist who has performed in Darjeeling , Kalimpong, Gangtok, Siliguri and Dubai.