Jayanti prepares for its last Durga Puja before tigers take over village

Alipurduar: Residents of Jayanti, a forest village in Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR), are preparing for what they fear may be their last Durga Puja in the village. The festival, which has been celebrated since 1942, holds special significance for the community. However, with the impending relocation of Jayanti under the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s directives, the festival this year is tinged with sadness.



Jayanti, nestled deep within BTR, is one of several villages marked for relocation to create a safer habitat for tigers. Similar relocations have already been completed for Bhutia Basti and Gangutia forest villages.

The forest department, working closely with the district administration and panchayat, has made significant progress, with 90 per cent of Jayanti’s residents agreeing to move. According to a joint survey, 427 out of 449 families are willing to move with government assistance. Efforts are underway to convince the remaining families.

Apurba Sen, field director of BTR, confirmed the developments, stating: “We have sent the proposal for approval to higher authorities. Once approved, we will proceed with the next steps.”

Jayanti, a popular tourist destination in North Bengal, attracts many visitors during Durga Puja each year. Tourists often join the locals in the celebration, adding to the festival’s unique charm. However, the villagers fear that this may be the last time they host Durga Puja in their ancestral home, with the relocation likely to happen before the next festival season.

Despite the looming uncertainty, the residents are determined to make this year’s Puja a grand occasion. “Yes, we are upset, but there’s nothing we can do,” said Arun Sharma, a local resident and Puja organiser. “We want to make this Puja memorable. Wherever the government relocates us, we will continue the tradition, though it won’t be the same

as it is here.”

Rajeev Lama, secretary of the Puja Committee, echoed this sentiment. “Most of us have accepted the forest department’s proposal, but leaving our native place will be hard. This may be our last Durga Puja in Jayanti, but we will carry the tradition forward wherever we go.”