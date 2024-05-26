Jayanti Mahakal jungle safari reopened

Alipurduar: The Forest department has lifted the ban on Jayanti Mahakal Jungle Safari, which was closed indefinitely. An order was issued by the Forest department instructing the drivers and guides of the Jayanti safari to resume taking tourists there. The Forest department has also fixed the road and lifted the guidelines on Saturday.

Debashish Sharma, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (East), stated: “This decision was made with tourists in mind, as the road conditions were poor. Now that the road has been repaired, it’s open for tourists again. However, the accessibility depends on weather conditions. If heavy rain damages the roads, we will reassess whether tourists can visit. With a cyclone approaching, we’ll monitor the situation closely. Although the forest will be closed from June 15.” The Forest department had decided to halt the 2.5 km Jayanti Mahakal Jungle Safari indefinitely from last Monday. This decision was made due to concerns about tourist safety amidst rising water levels in the Jayanti River and the poor condition of the road. Tourists and tourism-related businesses were disappointed with the Forest department’s guidelines. However, they are pleased that the Jayanti Mahakal Jungle Safari has reopened.