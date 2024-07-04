Jayant Singh, prime accused of Ariadah assault case, arrested

Kolkata: The prime accused of the Ariadah assault case, Jayant Singh was arrested late on Wednesday night from the Dunlop area.



He was produced at the Barrackpore Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) Court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody for four days. Earlier on Wednesday two persons were arrested.According to sources, a teenager was assaulted by a group led by Singh on Sunday. A confrontation reportedly erupted between the teenager and another individual over a trivial matter.

Singh, along with several associates, allegedly arrived at the scene and attacked the teenager with hockey sticks and wickets. When the mother of the teen tried to save her son, she was also assaulted. Later local residents rescued the mother-son duo and rushed them to a nursing home where they have been admitted. Police on Tuesday had reportedly nabbed about six accused persons. It was reportedly claimed that Singh is close to Kamarhati MLA, Madan Mitra. However, Mitra reportedly claimed that he is close to a good number of people in Kamarhati but cannot take responsibility for any person’s personal act.