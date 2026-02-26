Jawed Shamim promoted as DGP; 15 IPS officers transferred

Kolkata: In a major development, IPS officer Jawed Shamim, who was recently posted as the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Special Task Force (STF) with additional charge of ADG of Intelligence Branch (IB) has been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday.



Shamim, a 1995 batch IPS officer, will now serve as the DGP of STF and IB effective from March 1. An experienced officer, Shamim has served in several important posts in both the state police and Kolkata Police for a long time.

Apart from this, postings of 15 other IPS officers and 37 WBPS officers have also been changed on Wednesday.

Parijat Biswas, Commandant (CO) of SAP 11th battalion has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP), Purba Medinipur.

Earlier, Additional SP (Addl. SP), Headquarters, Purba Medinipur, Mitun Kumar Dey was functioning as the acting SP. On Wednesday he was transferred as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SRP), Kharagpur, holding the charge of SRP Kharagpur. On the other hand, Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the CO of SAP third battalion has been transferred as the Deputy Commissioner, South in the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. Surinder Singh, DC South, Howrah Police will replace him. Ganesh Biswas, DC South of Barrackpore will take over as DC South of Howrah

Police Commissionerate.

Asim Khan, the DC (Traffic), Howrah has been transferred as DC, (North) in Barrackpore. He will be replaced by Anupam Singh.