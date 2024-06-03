Jawan of Central Forces held over allegation of ‘sexual harassment’

Kolkata: After Uluberia, Jangipara and Ghatal, allegations of sexual harassment now surfaced against a jawan of Central Forces, this time from Kolkata. A Central Force jawan was arrested by the Kolkata Police for alleged sexual harassment of a woman in the Chitpore area on Sunday night.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized the activities and questioned the silence of Amit Shah. Trinamool on its X handle posted: “A CRPF personnel barges into the house of a woman in Kolkata to molest her at night! Uluberia, Jangipara, Ghatal and now Kolkata, the CENTRAL RESERVE PREDATORY FORCES have continuously resorted to violate the dignity of women in Bengal while getting complete immunity from their bosses in Delhi. Why is HM Amit Shah silent in the face of such Nari-Birodhi activities of the CRPF?”

According to sources, a Central Force jawan on poll duty in Baruipur was returning to his accommodation in the Chitpore area. Allegedly, he barged into a house— where a woman was sleeping— in the Paikpara area on B T Road.

The jawan allegedly touched the woman inappropriately. Startled by the touch, she woke up and screamed. Her neighbours, roused by her cries, quickly detained the jawan. Later, they informed the Chitpore Police Station and the jawan was taken into custody after the woman filed a complaint. It is worth noting that during the earlier phases of the Lok Sabha elections, several allegations of molestation and sexual harassment had been made against Central Forces.