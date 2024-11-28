Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi likely to grace 30th KIFF inauguration

KOLKATA: With just a few days left for the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), preparations are in full swing. The Nandan premises have received a fresh coat of paint and the venue is being decorated to welcome film lovers from across the world. Meanwhile, the guest list is being finalised with renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife, acclaimed actress Shabana Azmi, expected to attend the inauguration on December 4, 2024. Veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha, along with cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, are also likely to be present at the event.

During her visit to Mumbai for Anant Ambani’s wedding in mid-July, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned that she had met Azmi. The CM also invited veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to the festival during that time. Bachchan, a regular at KIFF since 2012, had previously expressed to Banerjee that he had run out of material for his speeches at the inauguration. However, the CM suggested that he recite a poem instead. Although Bachchan once requested not to be invited anymore, citing the exhaustion of his speech material, he has often attended the event with his family. There is some uncertainty surrounding the attendance of both Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan at this year’s festival. After Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, SRK has now also received a death threat, adding to security concerns that have contributed to the uncertainty about his participation. However, SRK has attended the inauguration of the film fest several times at Banerjee’s invitation in the past.

Meanwhile, the KIFF committee has announced the list of films selected for the International Competition: Innovation in Moving Images, Indian language films, films to be screened for the coveted NETPAC Award section, Indian short films, documentary films and Bengali Panorama. One of the most anticipated films is ‘The Witness’ in the Innovation in Moving Images section. Directed by Nader Saeivar and co-written with Jafar Panahi, the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Panahi, who is held in high regard among Kolkata’s cinephiles, has been an important influence on Saeivar.

“I am proud he’s been by my side, like a teacher, in all three films I’ve made. I learnt not to be afraid, not to make excuses and just make movies,” he told in an interview with ‘Variety’.

The 30th KIFF will also celebrate the centenary of five cinema legends—Tapan Sinha, Arundhati Devi, Harisadhan Dasgupta, Marlon Brando, and Marcello Mastroianni—through special exhibitions. Millennium Post had earlier reported that the KIFF committee plans to honour Sinha’s centenary with a dedicated exhibition. On Wednesday, Sharmila Tagore participated in a panel discussion at IFFI about the lasting impact of the pioneering filmmaker. Also, this year, no Bangladeshi films will be screened at KIFF.