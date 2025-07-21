‘Japanese Encephalitis’ triggers alert in Jalpaiguri civic body

Jalpaiguri: A fresh case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has been detected in Ward 9 of Jalpaiguri Municipality, raising concern among residents and health officials. The infection follows multiple cases reported earlier in the Sadar block. With five cases reported in the district so far this year, including three fatalities, the Health department has swung into action to prevent further spread.

Dr. Puran Sharma, Additional Director of Health (Uttarkanya), held an emergency meeting on Sunday with the municipality’s Health department. He directed officials to implement immediate preventive measures, including the removal of pig pens from within town limits—since pigs are known carriers of the virus.

Following the meeting, public announcements began across town, instructing pig rearers to relocate their pens outside municipal areas within 48 hours. Dr. Sharma also visited the home of the infected patient in Ward 9 and confirmed that the individual had recovered and returned home.

“We are taking all necessary precautions to stop the spread of JE,” Dr. Sharma said. “Five cases have been reported in the district this year, three of which resulted in death.”

During the visit, officials found stagnant water and clogged drains near the patient’s home—ideal conditions for Culex mosquitoes that spread JE. The municipality’s sanitation team was immediately instructed to clean the area. The district is also witnessing a rise in dengue, with nearly 200 cases reported so far. While slightly lower than last year’s numbers, the JE-related deaths have become a serious concern for health authorities.

JE cases have surfaced in Sadar block, Rajganj, and within the municipality. A woman from Paharpur Gram Panchayat died of JE last week, while cases have also been confirmed in Bahadur Gram

Panchayat and Ward 9.

On Sunday morning, Dr. Sharma met with ASHA workers and instructed them to visit households in their wards, identify anyone with fever, and refer suspected JE patients to the nearest health center for blood testing. Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Asim Haldar said: “We’ve undertaken intensified surveillance and prevention drives in Sadar, Rajganj and municipal areas. ASHA workers have clear instructions to act swiftly on any suspected JE case.

Of the five JE cases reported so far this year, three patients have sadly died.” Meanwhile, the district Health department has sought support from the Animal Resource Development department. Blood samples from pigs near affected areas have been sent for testing. If JE is detected in pigs, the animals will be culled. “We’ve asked pig farmers to use mosquito nets over their pens,” said Subodh Pal, Deputy Director of the department. Loudspeaker announcements and community outreach are underway to raise awareness.