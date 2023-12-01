Japan International Cooperation Agency team inspects tunnel

Kolkata: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) team inspected the works going on at Bowbazar and the tunnel between Esplanade and Sealdah on Friday.



The team was headed by the chief representative of JICA India office Saito Mitsunori. They further held a detailed discussion with the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) headed by the Managing Director of KMRCL.

According to the authorities, the JICA have expressed satisfaction with regards to the progress, quality and safety standards being followed for the execution of the project.

Recently, the Railway Board chairman and CEO Jaya Varma Sinha inspected the stretch from Howrah Maidan to the Esplanade stretch of the East-West Metro. She instructed the officials to ensure that all passenger safety measures are intact before the commissioning of the stretch. A part of East-West Metro Corridor, Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V is already operational. The implementing agency is planning on commissioning the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade Metro stretch by the end of December this year. Work is going on in the Esplanade to Sealdah stretch of the Corridor and the agency plans on completing it by June 2024. If that is achieved, Howrah Maidan will get connected to Salt

Lake Sector-V.