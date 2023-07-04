Janupura: Villagers threaten to boycott polls if road not repaired

BALURGHAT: Villagers of Janupara have threatened to boycott the upcoming rural poll if their long-standing demand for a concrete road is not fulfilled.



Janupara falls under Boaldar Gram Panchayat of Balurghat block.

“We don’t have a concrete road in our village. Before any polls, politicians assure us to solve the problems but once the poll is over, they forget their promise. Now we have demanded a written assurance from the candidates of all major parties, including Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and Left Front to construct a concrete road instead of a muddy one during their election campaign,” said Asim Barman, local resident.

“We have a muddy road of about 1 km that goes through the village. We are facing communication problems as Totos and Auto rickshaws cannot ply in the sludge. It is difficult to even ferry the sick to hospitals as an ambulance service is not available here due to the lack of a proper road. We have raised a slogan, No Road, No Vote,” stated Tapan Sarkar, another villager.

A few days ago, the villagers protested by blocking the road in the Khaspur area of Balurghat block.

As many as 200 voters are in the village.