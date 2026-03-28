Jangipur violence: RSS leader among 30 arrested

Kolkata: An RSS leader is among 30 persons arrested in connection with violence during a Ram Navami procession in the Raghunathganj area of Jangipur in Murshidabad district, with authorities on Saturday stating that the situation is under control and normalcy is returning.

Shops reopened, and traffic resumed in affected areas as heavy police deployment and central forces conducted route marches in sensitive pockets under senior officers’ supervision. No fresh incidents were reported, officials said.

Police identified the RSS leader as Kingshuk Sarkar. A Hindutva organisation leader, Babai Chakraborty, has also been arrested. Sarkar was allegedly seen leading a group during the incident and carrying a walkie-talkie.

The violence broke out on Friday afternoon near Phultala More when a procession heading towards Mackenzie

Park faced objections from locals over loud DJ music. Clashes followed between two groups, leading to stone-pelting, arson and vandalism in parts of Raghunathganj and adjoining areas of Jangipur.

At least 47 people were admitted to Jangipur sub-divisional hospital following the clashes. Two were discharged on Saturday, while several others were treated and released after primary care.

Police said arrests were made both at the spot and during overnight raids. Cases have been registered on charges including rioting, arson, vandalism, looting and damage to public property. CCTV footage and social media inputs are being analysed to identify others involved.

The Election Commission has also sought a report from the state Director General of Police.