Jangipur MLA Jakir Hossain receives threat messages

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA of Jangipur in Murshidabad, Jakir Hossain has lodged a complaint with the Jangipur Police District alleging that he has received several threat messages for the past couple of days from unknown mobile number.



Hossain reportedly told the cops that he even got a few calls as well in which he has been trended to be killed. According to sources, on Saturday Hossain lodged a complaint at the Suti Police Station alleging that he is receiving threat messages.

After registering a case, police started investigation and found that the number used to send the threat messages is of Jharkhand.

Cops are investigating to find out the sender of the threat message. Meanwhile, security cover for Hossain has been beefed up after he received the threat messages.

He is already covered under extra security cover compared to the other MLAs after Hossain was attacked about three years ago at the Nimtita Railway Station. While he was waiting to catch a train to Kolkata, a few miscreants hurled bombs at him and he suffered injuries on his legs. At present National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the said case.