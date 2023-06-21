Jangipur blast: NCPCR asks Chief Secy to investigate

Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the state Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to investigate the alleged injury sustained by five children in a crude bomb blast at Jangipur in Murshidabad on an urgent basis.

NCPCR has asked the Chief Secretary to ensure specialised treatment to the children who have been admitted at Jangipur Sub Divisional Hospital.

The letter further informs that a fact-finding team would like to visit the site of the incident to take stock of the situation.

Since the Model Code of Conduct has been imposed in the state due to the ensuing panchayat elections, the Commission has also taken up the matter with the State Election Commission requesting for grant of necessary permission to relax the restrictions so that the NCPCR team can visit the place.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanungo in the letter has referred to a news report that had reported the incident and shared its link too.

An action taken report has been sought within 24 hours on receipt of the communiqué.