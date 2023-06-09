Janasanyog Yatra led by Abhishek covers more than 4,000 kms

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has shared that as part of their Nabajowar campaign, the Janasanyog Yatra led by national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has completed 4000+ kms with more than 100 roadshows and over 117 mass gatherings.



On Friday, Abhishek was welcomed in Nadia amidst heavy rainfall. Despite the showers, a video shared by the party showed a huge turnout of people with umbrellas welcoming Abhishek in the district. People surrounded him, giving slogans of ‘Jai Bangla’ and ‘Abhishek Banerjee swagatam’. Despite the rain, Abhishek decided to continue with his schedule for the day, meeting people of the district. In Haringhata too, there was a massive turnout.

TMC shared that so far Abhishek has held more than 117 mass gatherings and over 58 special events. The Jono Sanyog Yatra campaign itself has covered more than 4,000 kms and held over 33 ‘Adhivesans’. Such an update also comes at a time when the dates of the Panchayat elections have been announced. This will lead to a change in the Nabajowar campaign schedule.

Abhishek has announced that Friday’s Adhiveshan at Kalyani will be the last one. He said: “We won’t be able to hold the event where we were taking people’s opinion for which candidate should be fielded. This is also because the last day for filing of nominations is June 15.”

He said his next destination will be North 24-Parganas where he will stay for three days and then move on to South 24-Parganas where he will stay for four days. The campaign will conclude there. The Jana Sanyog Yatra will end at Kakdwip in South 24-Parganas, he informed.

Since this will make it impossible for the people of North and South 24-Parganas to give their opinions about a candidate, Abhishek said people can send their opinions in the next two to three days through the Ek Daake Abhishek initiative.

He further said the party’s first priority once the Panchayat polls are over, will be to get the 100 day rural work fund that is held by the Centre. “If needed, we will organize a mass protest in Delhi at July-end or in August.”

“Why is the BJP so afraid over the announcement of Panchayat polls? Aren’t they prepared? I assure that about 100% candidates will be able to file their nominations. Where they can’t, they can call and inform me over the Ek Daake Abhishek number or through the Sorasori Mukhyomantri initiative. Reality is that the BJP does not have candidates to field,” he said.