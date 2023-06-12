Jana Sanyog Yatra enters 47th day despite BJP’s attempts to thwart it

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was overwhelmed to see the support from people in Basirhat South in North 24-Parganas on the 47th day of Jana Sanjog Yatra.



“People came in large numbers to attend the Jana Sanjog Yatra 47th day in Basirhat South not only to see me or listen to me but due to their love for the Trinamool Congress. They came here after being inspired by the idealism of Mamata Banerjee. I mixed with people and exchanged greetings,” Abhishek tweeted. He also said that the initiative reached its 47th day despite BJP trying to thwart it.

He further stated: “With people’s blessings, I will persevere! Despite the ill-fated attempts to thwart the progress of #JonoSanjogYatra, Day 46 was successful. Huge turnout at the public meeting and road show only reaffirms growing support for #TrinamooleNaboJowar. North 24 Parganas, thank you!”

Reacting to Sunday’s incident where he was stopped from entering a temple in Thakurnagar, Banerjee said: “I strongly condemn @Shantanu_bjp’s outrageous act of storming into Thakurbari Temple with CISF, disrespecting the premise by wearing shoes & physically assaulting women devotees. They have desecrated the sanctity of Thakurbari in the name of politics. Shameful display of power!” Banerjee offered puja at Trimohini Kalibari in Basirhat.

“As the media was discussing the issue yesterday evening, a BJP spokesperson went on and claimed that Abhishek Banerjee was stopped since he is a Hindu Brahmin. BJP believes in dividing societies, communities, castes and religions. Will BJP leaders decide who gets to pray, and who doesn’t? MP Shantanu Thakur went on to say that he wanted Abhishek Banerjee to visit the temple in the dark? Is the BJP MP threatening the AITC National General Secretary of violence?” reads a press statement issued by Trinamool Congress on Monday.