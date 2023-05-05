Jana Sanjyog Yatra: Abhishek takes Murshidabad by storm, interacts with swelling crowds

Murshidabad/ Malda: Abhishek Banerjee’s “Jana Sanjyog Yatra” entered Murshidabad district to a warm welcome on Thursday, so much so that the TMC general secretary took time off to thank the masses through his official Twitter handle @abhishekaitc “Murshidabad, THANK You for the MAGNIFICENT WELCOME!” Supporters dubbed it as an “Abhishek Wave” that is all set to engulf Bengal in the days to come.



Enthusiastic multitudes waited eagerly for the youth leader. As the cavalcade crossed the Farakka Barrage, entering Murshidabad, it could go no further owing to the slogan chanting, flag waving sea of supporters.

A visibly happy Abhishek got down from the vehicle, exchanged greetings. As the crowd was so huge, most could not see him. However, he obliged. Opening the door of the black vehicle, he climbed up on the roof using the window as a footrest. Standing on top of the roof of the vehicle, Abhishek waved at the multitudes, chanting “Welcome Abhishek. Abhishek Zindabad.”

The black vehicle immediately transformed into a stage. “It’s a Rockstar moment,” stated Ziaul Haque, a college student. Abhishek took a party flag from one of the supporters and started waving it as the crowds started cheering “Dada tumi egiye cholo amra tomar sathey achi (You continue your journey, we are with you).”

The same scenario could be witnessed in Jangipur, Suri, Samserganj and Lalgola. Abhishek garlanded the statue of Dada Thakur at Jangipur. Though he tried, in most places, he could not walk owing to the swelling numbers. He sat cross-legged on the roof of the vehicle so that people could interact with him even while the cavalcade was in movement.

The TMC national general secretary expressed grief at the death of a man allegedly due to LoP Suvendu Adhikari’s speeding convoy in Chandipur. He assured all support to the family of the deceased and also announced Rs 5 lakh from TMC coffers.