Jana Sanjog Yatra: Mamata, Abhishek to address rally today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’s historic mass outreach programme — Jana Sanjog Yatra will end in South 24-Parganas’ Kakdwip on Friday through a grand show where party supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to join the campaign alongside her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.



This is for the third time both leaders will be attending a joint rally organised on a platform under the Trinamool-e Nabajowar.

Trinamool supremo Banerjee earlier held a joint rally in West Midnapore’s Salboni on May 27 along with Abhishek that was hosted as a part of the Trinamool-e Nabajowar campaign.

Banerjee also joined her national general secretary at the mass outreach programme at a grand show in Malda’s English Bazar on May 4.

Incidentally, Abhishek embarked on Jana Sanjog Yatra from Cooch Behar on April 25 and will conclude it in South Bengal after taking part in various programmes throughout the state for connecting with the local people at the grassroots level to strengthen the party’s organisation across the region.

Jana Sanjog Yatra, along with the Grambanglar Motamot programme, is a part of Bengal’s ruling party’s initiative Trinamool-e Nabajowar, to try and galvanise the party’s support base ahead of rural polls this year.

“Trinamool-e Nabajowar — a programme designed as part of the Jono Sanjog Yatra has received a huge response from the people who have poured in large numbers to see Abhishek amidst his campaign in the districts of North Bengal and several South Bengal so far as well.

Trinamool Congress supporters and people alike are waiting to listen to the two leaders and what message they would deliver ahead of the Panchayat elections. Trinamool Congress supremo on Thursday reached Diamond Harbour.

Abhishek on Thursday carried out Jana Sanjog Yatra on the 50th day in several parts of South 24-Parganas. Banerjee took part in a roadshow in Magrahat where he saw a sea of people cheering for him.

“Trinamool-e-jana-jowar virtually turned into a sea of people in the Magrahat West assembly segment. People cutting across their caste, creed, religion joined the campaign. All the communities of Bengal have faith in the Maa-Maati-Manush government,” Banerjee tweeted. Earlier in the day he held a Jana Sanjog campaign in Falta as well.