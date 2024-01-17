‘Jana Sanjog’: Spl public outreach prog at polling stn levels from Jan 20

Kolkata: The state government will hold a special public outreach programme, ‘Jana Sanjog’ at the polling station level from January 20 till February 12 to extend facilities of government schemes at the doorstep of common people.



“The Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) programme is ongoing but there could be a section of people who were unable to reach the Duare Sarkar camps at the block level, or have not received the benefits of government schemes due to any reasons. We will be holding a public outreach programme — Jana Sanjog — on the lines of ‘Paray Paray Samadhan’ (solution at the locality level) from January 20 to February 12. Three officers will be sitting at polling station levels across the state and will address problems faced by people,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said during a press conference at Nabanna on Tuesday.

People who haven’t received their caste certificates, Lakshmir Bhandar, ration cards, Krishak Bandhu need to register their names in these camps. “There are a handful of officers, both at higher and lower levels in the administration, who tend to harass people during service delivery. This initiative will address such issues,” Banerjee added.