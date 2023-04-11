‘Jana Raj Bhavan’ to be launched on April 15

Kolkata: Raj Bhavan is all set to launch a unique programme christened ‘Jana Raj Bhavan’ on Poila Baisakh, April 15, which marks the occasion of Bengali New Year’s Day.



“This is a mission; the link with the common man because it is we the people who framed the constitution. That is why the transformation from Raj Bhavan to Jana Raj Bhavan. We are launching it on Bengali New Year's Day when there will be a ’Unity Run’ which will be flagged off from Raj Bhavan to foster peace and harmony in the society,“ Governor C V Ananda Bose said on Tuesday, soon after awarding the Governor’s Medal to 55 NCC cadets of West Bengal and Sikkim for their outstanding performance in the training year 2022 - 2023 at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Bose appreciated the contribution of NCC officers and training staff in training and developing the youth of West Bengal and Sikkim.

“From next year onwards Raj Bhavan will also award Governor's Medal to outstanding cadets. I propose to dedicate a day as NCC Cadets' Day when cadets from West Bengal can come to Raj Bhavan and celebrate the day with cultural performances and interact with the Governor. I also offer the cadets a chance to do internships with Raj Bhavan to enhance their multifarious skills. They can also assist as guides in the forthcoming Heritage Walk at Raj Bhavan,” he added.

Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya was present on the occasion. Cadets of Army, Navy and Air Force NCC units who had excelled in various training and related activities were awarded the prestigious Governor’s Medal.