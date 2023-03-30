Jamini Roy's house to turn into museum soon

The Ballygunge Place residence of noted painter Jamini Roy will soon be converted into what is being termed as India’s first private single-artist museum.

The residence, as learnt, is 74 years old. Roy had shifted from his Baghbazar residence in 1949 to the Ballygunge Place house where he lived till his death in 1972. It is learnt that the property was acquired by DAG, a Mumbai-based arthouse, which will turn Roy's house into a private museum and cultural resource centre on the life and works of the noted painter.

An issued statement by DAG’s CEO and managing director, Ashish Anand read that this is the single most important project undertaken by DAG in its three decades. In dedicating the Jamini Roy House Museum to the nation, the people of Bengal and all art lovers, we are ensuring the participation of people from all walks of life in this exercise, Anand said.

The museum will have a built-up area of 7,284 sq ft across three floors, a courtyard with outhouse and terrace spaces.

It would be equipped with state-of-the-art galleries to house the permanent collection as well as rotating exhibitions, community spaces like a resource centre and a library, art workshops and event spaces, as well as a museum shop and café.