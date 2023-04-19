‘Jamini Jayanti’ celebrated

KOLKATA: In a bid to pay respect to Padma Bhushan Jamini Roy—one of India’s earliest modernists—‘Jamini Jayanti’ was celebrated at the Yogen Chowdhury Centre for Arts, Charubasna, under the initiative of ‘Communication 2070.’

Professor Sumita Chakraborty delivered the Jamini Roy memorial speech on the occasion of Roy’s 137th birth anniversary.The guests were welcomed by young sculptor Priyanka Kar.

Chakraborty presented several important paintings by Jamini Roy to the audience. She concluded her speech by reading a part of a letter written to Buddhadev Bose on November 29, 1946.

In the second half of the programme, Japanese artist Tsukasa Suzuki painted to the tune of Pandit Parthasarathy’s Sarod. Very few are aware of the fact that Roy had painted the ‘Last Supper.’