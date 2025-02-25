Jamatulla Village to get its first paved road after Independence

Siliguri: Jamatulla Village in Kharibari block is set to receive its first-ever paved road.

The road, which has never been constructed during the tenure of the past Left Front-led board, will finally become a reality within the coming months through the efforts of the TMC-led current board of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP).

Rs. 3 crore has been sanctioned from the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for the roadwork.

The road will stretch 4 kilometres, linking the Shyamdhanjyot area in Batashi, Kharibari to the Adhikary area via Jamatulla village. In addition, another road, 5 kilometres long, will be constructed from the Mangal Singh area at Hatighisha to Mangljyot via Gedlajyot in Naxalbari, with a fund allocation of Rs 5.5 crore.

The foundation stones for both projects were laid by Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.

An additional Rs 13 crore will be allocated from the RIDF fund for the construction of several more rural roads.

Arun Ghosh emphasised the historical importance of the project: “There are still dirt roads here since independence. After coming to power, we have started constructing and developing rural roads. In the coming months, five major roads will be constructed.” To further boost its financial resources, the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad is also focusing on increasing its Budget for the current year.

The SMP is planning to present a Budget of Rs 120 crore. They also emphasising on generating its own income. They will set up four toll gates along major highways, where toll taxes will be levied on goods vehicles and dumper trucks. Small private vehicles and two-wheelers will be exempt from the toll.

“We are hopeful that with these measures, we will be able to increase our Budget this year. A meeting regarding our Budget will be held in the first week of March, and we are optimistic about the outcome,” Ghosh added. The Budget for the previous financial year stood at Rs 102 crore 89 lakh 34 thousand 426, with expenses amounting to Rs. 100 crore 35 lakh 57 thousand 545.