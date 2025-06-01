‘Jamai Sasthi’ celebrated across Bengal with traditional fervour

Kolkata: Families across Bengal on Sunday celebrated ‘Jamai Sasthi’, honouring sons-in-law with much fanfare, rituals and indulgence in food delicacies. The traditional ritual involves mothers-in-law performing a puja and tying a sacred thread (sasthi sutra) on their sons-in-law’s wrists, praying for their well-being, followed by a lavish feast. For many, the day is also a chance for extended stays and family bonding. From early morning, the spirit was palpable as married daughters, dressed in new sarees, were seen heading to their paternal homes accompanied by their husbands clad in crisp kurtas. Markets across the city saw heavy footfall on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, with shoppers scrambling for groceries, fruits, fish and sweets ahead of the occasion. Popular sweet shops in Kolkata and its suburbs reported long queues, offering special assortments like ‘rosogolla’, ‘mishti doi’ and festive platters curated specially for the day. “This year we have curated several items like mango doi, mango sandesh, kesar chamcham, and big sandesh specially marked for Jamai Sasthi as part of our festive menu. The demand has been overwhelming,” said a staffer at a reputed sweet shop in north Kolkata.

Restaurants across the city also jumped into the festive spirit, curating special Bengali thalis featuring favourites like ‘shorshe ilish’, ‘chingri malai curry’, ‘basanti pulao’ and ‘mishti’ assortment. Many city eateries reported advance bookings. Jamai Sasthi, rooted in Bengali Hindu tradition, symbolises familial harmony and the cherished bond between in-laws. Over the years, the observance has evolved to include urban celebrations in restaurants and resorts as well. As the day progressed, social media platforms were flooded with pictures of families celebrating the occasion.