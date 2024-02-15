Jalpaiguri’s Teesta Udyan to get a facelift

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri’s Teesta Udyan, a hot favourite among both residents and tourists, is all set to get a facelift. The Parks and Garden department (North) of the state Forest department is set to spread cheer, especially among the elderly residents of Jalpaiguri with this. A yoga centre as well as curated paths for morning walks is set to come up at the Udyan. A light and sound show is also being considered for the park.

Bidyut Narayan Das, Divisional Forest Officer of the Parks and Gardens department (North), stated: “This initiative aims to provide a space for the elderly to walk, enjoy fresh air, socialise, and spend time. It also fosters a sense of community. The plan includes the option to join a yoga centre but participation will be entirely voluntary. We value the opinions of the elderly, and the department will support their decisions. Entry cards will be provided to those participating in the morning walk.”

The department is also considering a light and sound system in the park to highlight Jalpaiguri’s cultural traditions. “Skilled technicians are being sought, and a proposal will be submitted to higher authorities for this,” added the DFO.

In Jalpaiguri, elderly people can be spotted every morning walking along the Karla River embankment, heading towards Teesta Spar and Sports Complex. Niranjan Pal, a retired government official, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative, expressing that the addition of yoga facilities in Teesta Udyan would complement the joy of morning walks.