Jalpaiguri’s Iron House to become SDO meeting hall

Jalpaiguri: The district administration has decided to renovate the historic Iron House in Jalpaiguri, built during the reign of Maharaja Nripendra Narayan of Cooch Behar, and convert it into a meeting hall for the sub-divisional office (SDO).

However, the local Tourism Traders’ Association has proposed transforming it into a museum to preserve its historical significance.

Situated opposite the Jalpaiguri PWD office, the Iron House is known for its unique construction. Built with wooden planking and walls resting on cement-paved pillars, it features a sturdy iron frame with a rust-free bent tin roof.

According to Anand Gopal Ghosh, a member of the West Bengal State Heritage Commission, the building was established in 1878 as a tax collection centre for the Cooch Behar kingdom.

“Boats were the only means of crossing the Teesta River at that time, making travel to Cooch Behar difficult except during the dry season. The Maharaja built this structure in Jalpaiguri to facilitate tax collection. The money was stored in an iron cupboard inside, giving it the name ‘Iron House.’ Later, it came under the District Education Department,” he said.

The future of the Iron House was discussed at a district tourism and heritage meeting on Wednesday. The building, now vacant after the relocation of the primary school education inspector’s office, remains structurally strong but risks deterioration if left unused. It is also listed under the Heritage Commission.

During the meeting, officials proposed converting it into a meeting hall for the Jalpaiguri Sadar Subdivision Officer, who currently lacks a designated space. The SDO has been tasked with coordinating with the Education Department regarding the plan.

Additional District Magistrate (Tourism) Priyadarshini Bhattacharya stated: “The SDO has been asked to discuss the Iron House with the Education Department.”

Sadar SDO Tamojit Chakraborty emphasized that any repurposing must comply with heritage preservation rules.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen said: “We are prioritizing the preservation of the district’s heritage structures.”

However, local heritage advocates argue that the Iron House should become a museum. Sabyasachi Roy, an advisor to the Jalpaiguri Tour Operator Welfare Association, said: “It should showcase historical photographs and artefacts.”

While some support its conversion into a museum, others believe restoring its administrative function would honour its historical role from nearly 147 years ago.