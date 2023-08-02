Jalpaiguri’s ‘Cha Bhraman’ tour adds historic temples to its existing itinerary

Come October, the Jalpaiguri district tourism department will be adding historic temples to the existing itinerary of the weekly tour, ‘Cha Bhraman,’ conducted by them. This initiative aims to satiate the thirst for travel among those who seek to explore both nature and history.

Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara stated: “Last year, the district administration initiated a weekly tour called ‘Cha Bhraman’ held on Saturdays and Sundays. We are now adding a monastery in Samsing along with temples of Jalpesh, Jatileswar, and Shikarpur. The weekly tour will commence in October. Various activities will be arranged for the tourists. Self-help groups have been entrusted with providing food to the visitors.”

At present ‘Cha Bhraman’ tour includes visits to tea gardens where tourists get to witness the tea-making process, from leaf plucking to tea production, along with popular destinations, including jungles and Gajoldoba.

Besides its breathtaking natural beauty, Jalpaiguri district is adorned with centuries-old religious places, temples, monasteries, and churches, each intertwined with fascinating history. However, the tourists can now relish religious tourism along with the traditional tea tours.

Every year, tourists visit Gorumara, Lataguri forests and tea plantations. However, some tourists also visit the district with particular interest in exploring its historical sites. According to tour operators, the district attracts around one and a half to two and a half lakh tourists annually.

Sabyasachi Roy, general secretary of Jalpaiguri Tour Operators Welfare Association, said: “A few years ago, our organisation had put up a proposal to the district administration for the inclusion of these historical and religious sites in the weekly tours being conducted by them. Since it wasn’t implemented then, our organisation launched a tour package to these places, which has become popular among tourists. Now, the government has incorporated these places into the ‘Cha Bhraman’ weekly tour, which will further benefit both tourists and the tourism industry.”