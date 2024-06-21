Jalpaiguri ZP to release about 17L guppy fish to combat dengue

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad (ZP) plans to release guppy fish in the district, continuing last year’s initiative to prevent mosquito-borne diseases during the monsoon season. A requisition has been submitted to the state Panchayat and Rural Development Department for 1,772,300 guppy fish.



According to the Zilla Parishad’s public Health department, dengue is currently under control in the district. To maintain this, guppy fish will be released promptly. Several measures have already been taken to control mosquito-borne diseases this year, including door-to-door surveys.

A total of 1,172 staff members are conducting house-to-house inquiries. If mosquito larvae are found in stagnant water, they are being dealt with promptly. Since January, 89 people have been infected with dengue, a number unchanged in the past five days. This year, 76,000 guppy fish will be allocated to the Jalpaiguri Sadar Block.

Other allocations include 1,23,000 in Rajganj, 250,000 in Maynaguri, 7,00,000 in Dhupguri, 2,59,000 in Banarhat, 1,20,000 in Malbazar and Kranti, 33,500 in Meteli and 90,800 in Nagrakata. Krishna Roy Barman, Sabhadhipati of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, stated: “After assessing the water bodies in each block and identifying suitable locations, the requisition was submitted to the state Panchayat department on behalf of the Zilla Parishad.

The Panchayat department will send the fish through the department of fisheries. Last year, around 1,828,000 fish were released. This year, we have requested slightly fewer fish. So far, mosquito-borne diseases are still under control.”