Jalpaiguri ZP launches smart solid waste management system across all Gram Panchayats

Jalpaiguri: In a major step towards sustainable sanitation, the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad (ZP) has introduced a Smart Solid Waste Management (SWM) System across all Gram Panchayats (GP) in the district. The initiative, launched under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Mission Nirmal Bangla, marks a significant shift toward tech-driven and accountable rural sanitation. Speaking about the initiative, Raunak Agarwal, Additional District Magistrate (ZP), said: “This system allows us to digitally record the quantity and type of waste generated at the household level. We can track which areas generate how much waste and monitor staff activity through GPS-enabled e-carts. Our goal is clear — efficient waste management and a cleaner Bengal.” According to the Zilla Parishad officials, the smart SWM system aims to streamline every aspect of waste collection and disposal through digitisation, real-time monitoring and public participation. A key feature of the system is source-level segregation of waste — categorising biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials — and QR code-based door-to-door collection.

Every household has been assigned a unique QR code linked to its database entry. Sanitation workers scan the code using a mobile application during collection rounds, recording attendance, collection frequency, and the nature of waste. Community hubs such as markets, schools, haats, and resorts are also being brought under this framework with QR-tagged bins and cages. To ensure efficiency and transparency, GPS-enabled e-carts have been introduced on pre-mapped routes for timely waste collection. The real-time tracking of both vehicle movement and worker activity adds a layer of accountability to the system. The initiative includes the operation of both decentralised and centralised waste processing units, including dedicated Plastic Waste Management (PWM) facilities. These units aim to promote a circular economy by facilitating effective recycling and reuse.