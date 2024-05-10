Jalpaiguri ZP installs dustbins to combat plastic pollution

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad has shifted its focus to the Gram Panchayat (GP) areas after implementing various measures in the municipal area to combat plastic pollution. As part of this campaign, iron wire dustbins are being installed in all blocks of the district, each equipped with separate compartments for disposing of plastic bottles, carry bags and plastic packets. This initiative was launched several months ago and is now being extended to GP areas across



Jalpaiguri Sadar Block and other blocks.

The municipal authorities in Jalpaiguri have also conducted numerous drives against banned plastic items, including plastic carry bags. However, despite these efforts, the use of banned plastic items continues to rise in both urban and rural areas. To address this issue, the installation of dustbins aims to centralise plastic waste disposal, preventing environmental pollution and drain blockages caused by indiscriminate dumping.

Tejaswi Rana, Additional District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, stated: “This system allows for the centralised disposal of various plastic items, from bottles to food packets and carry bags, ensuring they are not littered indiscriminately. GPs have been urged to actively promote this initiative, with the Block Development Officer identifying suitable locations for the dustbins. Initially, 500 such dustbins are being installed, with plans for further expansion based on demand.”

According to Zilla Parishad sources, bicycle vans have been provided to Gram Panchayats for regular cleaning of plastic waste from the dustbins. Additionally, dustbins are being installed along roads in 12 GPs, including Bahadur, Patkata and Kharia, of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block.

Mihir Karmakar, BDO of Sadar Block, mentioned that each Gram Panchayat will receive 12 dustbins, with three vans allocated to each GP for cleaning purposes. This initiative, launched months ago, aims to combat plastic pollution and will be supported by awareness campaigns in every GP to encourage proper utilisation of the dustbins.