Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad prepares to combat dengue

The Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad is taking proactive steps to prevent dengue outbreak. To this end, an awareness programme was conducted for newly-elected members of Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad on Wednesday.

During this programme held at the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Hall, attendees were educated on the essential do’s and don’ts for dengue prevention.

Tejasvi Rana, Additional District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, stated: “On this occasion, in addition to the heads and deputy heads of each Gram Panchayat, the president of Panchayat Samiti and members of the Zilla Parishad were in attendance. They have been provided with comprehensive information, and they will, in turn, disseminate this knowledge to other members, ensuring it reaches the grassroots level of the Gram Panchayat.”

Jalpaiguri district has consistently topped the list for dengue cases in recent years.

Last year, the district reported a total of 3,908 infected individuals, with three fatalities.

However, the situation is relatively better this year.

According to the Jalpaiguri District Health department’s latest report, the total number of cases in the district has risen to 336 as of September 19.

Trideb Das, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health-1 at the district Health department, explained: “Today, we organised a dengue awareness programme for the three-tier PRI body of the Zilla Parishad. We provided

them with updates on the current situation and offered guidance on preventive measures.”