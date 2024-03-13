Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad allots about Rs 22 cr for environment, tourism dev

Civil service work is underway, with the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad (ZP) allocating approximately Rs 22 crore for various projects aimed at environmental conservation and tourism development in the district. Notably, Sabhadhipati Krishna Roy Barman herself is committed to ensuring the swift completion of these initiatives.

Barman stated: “In addition to our civic duties, we are focusing on enhancing tourism. This includes beautifying the Neora River area in Lataguri and establishing an Eco Park centered around a reservoir near Lataguri Market, with a combined budget of approximately one-and-a-half-crore rupees. Furthermore, a rainwater harvesting plant is being constructed in the Matiali Bazar area at a cost of Rs 93 lakh. With the impending announcement of the Lok Sabha election date, we have expedited these projects by tendering and issuing work orders to avoid any interruptions.”

According to the Zilla Parishad, priority has been given to all blocks in the district for infrastructure development. This encompasses the construction of bituminous and cement roads, culverts and drinking water facilities. Additionally, renovation projects are underway. The total expenditure for these endeavours amounts to over Rs 4 crore.

Moreover, graywater and drywater management plants will be erected in various locations, such as the Shikarpur Tea Garden in Rajganj, Olabari Market Complex in Malbazar and Jalpaiguri Medical College, along with the construction of similar facilities in the Berubari village Panchayat area of Jalpaiguri Sadar, with an estimated cost of over Rs 3 crore.