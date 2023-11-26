Jalpaiguri welcomes Int’l Chess tournament after 6-year hiatus

Jalpaiguri: After a hiatus of 6 years, the international chess competition returns to Jalpaiguri. The Nitai Ghosh Memorial Federated International Chess Tournament, organised by the Jalpaiguri District Chess Academy, is scheduled to take place from December 27 to 31.



The announcement was made by Grandmaster Dibyendu Baruya, president of the All Bengal Chess Association and recipient of the Arjuna Award, during a press conference on Sunday.

The Jalpaiguri Chess Academy last hosted a similar competition in 2017, but due to the pandemic, the organisers withdrew from subsequent editions.

However, this year marks the revival of the tournament, drawing participants from various Indian states, including Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

International competitors from countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa are also expected to join the event.

To celebrate the occasion, the Jalpaiguri Chess Academy organised a procession on Sunday, with the participation of Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua.

Dibyendu Barua stated: “The promotion and popularity of chess has significantly increased in the district towns of Bengal compared to previous years. This event is designed to further enhance its reach. With participants from different states within the country and competitors from various countries worldwide, we anticipate over 300 contestants this time.”