Jalpaiguri: Vehicle overturns on under construction loop bridge, 13 injured

Jalpaiguri: An accident occurred on Thursday night on the under-construction loop bridge of National Highway 717-A, between Bagrakot and Chuikhim in the Dooars region. A small transport vehicle, commonly known as a “magic car,” lost control while navigating the steep incline, overturning and injuring 12 women and an 11-year-old minor. The injured, all Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers from Malbazar, are receiving treatment at Malbazar Super Specialty Hospital and are reported to be stable.

The new National Highway 717-A, spanning over 200 kilometres from Bagrakot to Sikkim, includes a winding mountain road that serves as an alternative route to Sikkim. Among its attractions is a loop bridge in the Kalimpong hills, constructed on a 41-meter-high pillar. Although the bridge is still under construction, it has already drawn large crowds of tourists eager to view the scenic route, despite the lack of safety measures.

According to witnesses, 13 passengers had visited the loop bridge in a vehicle not designed to handle the steep terrain. The vehicle lost control on a slope and overturned. Local residents, including Shubhmoy Roy, rushed to rescue the injured, using a passing pick-up van to transport them to the hospital. “The lack of proper safety measures poses a risk of major accidents,” said Roy, emphasizing the need for stricter regulations.

ICDS worker Ila Rudra recounted: “We had gone for a casual outing after work. We never anticipated facing such a dangerous situation on our way back.” Superintendent of Police Khandwahal, Umesh Ganpath, stated: “The road is managed by a Central government agency. We are increasing local surveillance and advising the public to avoid speeding or parking in unsafe areas.”