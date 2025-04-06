Jalpaiguri: Two killed in separate elephant attacks in Kranti block

Jalpaiguri: Two persons were killed and two others injured in separate wild elephant attacks while collecting firewood in the Apalchand forest under Kranti block on Sunday, triggering panic in the area.

The deceased have been identified as Safiyar Rahman (50) of Uttar Barogharia in Rajadanga Gram Panchayat and Rajen Oraon (52) of the school line area of Anandpur Tea Garden, also under the same panchayat.

According to forest and police sources, Safiyar and three others entered the North Barogharia Cell-2 compartment of Apalchand forest around 10 a.m. when they were confronted by a wild elephant. While the others managed to escape, Safiyar was caught, lifted by the elephant’s with the trunk and killed on the spot. His body was recovered at around 2 pm by Forest personnel from Apalchand Range and police from Kranti Outpost.

In a separate incident later that afternoon, Rajen Oraon, along with several women, had gone to collect firewood in the Faljhora-2 compartment of the same forest when they were attacked by another elephant. While the others fled, Rajen, Kusum Begum, and Laila Begum could not escape. Rajen was trampled to death and the two women sustained serious injuries — Kusum with a fractured leg and Laila with a broken arm. Rescue operations were carried out at around 5 pm. The injured were admitted to Malbazar Super Specialty Hospital.