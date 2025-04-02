Jalpaiguri: Two injured in separate leopard attacks

Jalpaiguri: Two workers were injured in separate leopard attacks at Lakhipara and Nageshwari tea plantations on Tuesday afternoon, causing panic among laborers.

At Lakhipara Tea Plantation in Banarhat block, labourer Sardar Agnu Oraon (53) was supervising work near a drain in Section 18 when a leopard suddenly attacked him, tearing off his ear. Hearing workers’ screams, the leopard fled. Oraon was taken to Sulkapara Rural Hospital for treatment.

Dyna Range Ranger Ashesh Paul said: “The Forest department is covering his medical expenses.” In another incident at Nageshwari Tea Plantation in Matiali block, Sameer Kheria (28) was working in Section 8 when a leopard pounced on him. He fought back using fallen tea branches, forcing the animal to retreat. He was later admitted to Mal Super Specialty Hospital.

Khuniya Range Ranger Sajal Kumar De stated: “Sameer Kheria narrowly escaped due to his bravery. He is receiving treatment as per government regulations.”