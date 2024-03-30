Jalpaiguri: Two held for snatching

Kolkata: Two people from Bihar were arrested by Jalpaiguri District Police for allegedly stealing a bag of cash from the premises of a private bank in Jalpaiguri on March 18. The police have recovered Rs 5,00,400 from the accused and are continuing their search for the associates of the accused.

The accused identified as Chandan and Aryan Kumar Yadav were picked up from Katihar in Bihar. According to police, they were identified within 24 hours of the crime taking place. “We were informed two hours after the crime was committed. After checking the CCTV footage of the bank we were able to identify the accused. The accused have links to similar crimes and it is through that, we were able to arrest them,” a police officer said.

On March 18, the private bank’s agent had gotten the bag of money to the branch office from Malbazar. Wearing masks, the accused allegedly entered the bank and snatched the bag. They are still in search of the other associates and the remaining amount which was stolen. The two accused were presented in Court on Saturday with the prayer for police custody.